AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,208,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

