AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

T traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.14. 1,255,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,189,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

