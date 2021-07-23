Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

