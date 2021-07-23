Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY opened at $66.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.41.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.