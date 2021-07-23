Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AY. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ AY opened at $38.93 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

