Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

AY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of AY stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

