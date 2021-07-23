Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

AUB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 433,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

