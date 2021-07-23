AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 724,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,509,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.05. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.