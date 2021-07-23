AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05. The company has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

