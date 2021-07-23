Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of ASB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,374. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

