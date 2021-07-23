ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.