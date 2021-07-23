Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.96.

ASPU opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

