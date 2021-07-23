ASML’s (ASML) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $729.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $740.05. The company has a market capitalization of $306.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

