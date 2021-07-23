Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.30% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

ABG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

