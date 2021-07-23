Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $26.61 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.20 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

