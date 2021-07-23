Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 29,907 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,907 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

