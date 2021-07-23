Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 202,785 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202,785 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Sterling Construction worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $597.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

