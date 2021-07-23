Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 14,939 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.3% in the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 213,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,137,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $475.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.78. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,483,880 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

