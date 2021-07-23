Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,703 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 325,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

