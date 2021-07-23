Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 6,900 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.66% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

