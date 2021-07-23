Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE AWI opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.