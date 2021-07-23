ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%.

ARR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 108,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,077. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $731.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

