Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 295.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. Research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

