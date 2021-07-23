Ardelyx, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,819 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

