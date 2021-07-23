Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $2,145,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.