Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Raised by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,163 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $822,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. 13,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,960. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

