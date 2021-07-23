AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pool by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pool by 16.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $450.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.