AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 127.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

Shares of TEAM opened at $269.13 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 334.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

