AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.