Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.55.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

