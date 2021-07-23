Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 21.2% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 20,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,329,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Apple stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

