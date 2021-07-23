AppCoins (APPC) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. AppCoins has a market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $664,825.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00048004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.00854117 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,941,643 coins and its circulating supply is 244,941,642 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

