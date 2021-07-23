Appaloosa LP Sells 715,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Appaloosa LP decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 715,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 7.5% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Appaloosa LP owned 0.34% of T-Mobile US worth $524,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

