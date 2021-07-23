Appaloosa LP Invests $155.37 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,445,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,370,000. ViacomCBS makes up 2.2% of Appaloosa LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.89. 170,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,669,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

