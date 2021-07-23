Appaloosa LP Has $24.12 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Appaloosa LP reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 153,001 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.09% of Mplx worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 19,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,708. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

