Appaloosa LP Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Appaloosa LP trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Appaloosa LP owned about 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $81,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

