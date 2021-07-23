Appaloosa LP Acquires 12,500 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Appaloosa LP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $51,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.65.

ADS traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $99.47. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.