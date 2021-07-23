Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will post sales of $516.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.96 million to $519.30 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $467.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,925 shares of company stock valued at $102,829,396. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.