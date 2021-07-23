Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 1,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

APLS stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

