Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,300 ($16.98).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,484.38.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

