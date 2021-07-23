Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Lifted to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,484.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £14.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.94. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

