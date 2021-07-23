Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Lifted to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).
Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,484.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £14.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.94. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
