Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.67.

ANTM traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.04. 5,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,811. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.24. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

