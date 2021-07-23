Anthem, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
Anthem has raised its dividend by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.
In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.