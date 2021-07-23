Anthem, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Anthem has raised its dividend by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

