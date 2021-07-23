Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,657.78 ($47.79).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,978 ($38.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,234.44. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

