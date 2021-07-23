Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $22.32

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $22.92. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 1,847 shares changing hands.

AVXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.