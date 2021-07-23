Analyzing Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Labs and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.35%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -408.42% -60.51% -47.94% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and HempAmericana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $810,000.00 44.25 -$5.20 million ($1.83) -1.87 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Labs.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats HempAmericana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate. The company also provides PrintRite3D-enabled engineering consulting services. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

