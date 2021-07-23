Analyzing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Federated Hermes pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federated Hermes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 3 1 0 2.00 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Federated Hermes currently has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 23.54% 29.73% 16.82% GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated Hermes and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.18 $326.36 million $3.23 9.93 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.51 $4.05 million $0.49 21.18

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

