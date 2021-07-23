Analyzing Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Resources 3 10 7 0 2.20

Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $33.47, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20% Continental Resources -5.19% -1.80% -0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A Continental Resources $2.59 billion 4.91 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -29.55

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.6%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Continental Resources pays out -37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

