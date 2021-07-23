Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Target Price at $10.25

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get ZIX alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the first quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $411.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ZIX has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. Research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.