Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 726.38

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Several research firms have recently commented on RDW. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 645 ($8.43). 430,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,885. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 652.22.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

