Analysts Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 726.38

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).
Several research firms have recently commented on RDW. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
